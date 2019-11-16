Congress' candidate list for 7 seats to release on Saturday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just two days remain for filing of nominations for the December 5 bypolls, but the Congress is yet to announce its candidates for seven assembly segments including Shivajinagar in Bengaluru.

On Friday, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao rushed to New Delhi with the list of candidates to get the party high command’s approval. Sources said the list will be announced on Saturday morning and candidates can file nominations on Saturday or on Monday. November 18 is the last date for filing nominations.

Source said the process was delayed as the party is yet to finalise its candidate for Shivajinagar Assembly segment. The sources pointed out that Dinesh Gundu Rao and Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah are insisting on giving the ticket to MLC Rizwan Arshad, who had contested 2019 lok Sabha polls from Bengaluru Central segment. A few other leaders are also said to be demanding the ticket from Shivajinagar. Disqualified legislator Roshan Baig is likely to contest as an independent candidate from the constituency.

Meanwhile, former MLA Raju Kage, who joined the Congress from the BJP on Thursday, is likely to be the Congress candidate from Kagwad in Belagavi district. The party has already announced its candidates for eight assembly segments. On Saturday, Siddaramaiah will be campaigning in Hoskote Assembly segment. Meanwhile, the BJP and the JDS have already announced candidates in all the constituencies they are contesting.