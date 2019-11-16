Home States Karnataka

Congress' candidate list for 7 seats to release on Saturday

Source said the process was delayed as the party is yet to finalise its candidate for Shivajinagar Assembly segment.

Published: 16th November 2019 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just two days remain for filing of nominations for the December 5 bypolls, but the Congress is yet to announce its candidates for seven assembly segments including Shivajinagar in Bengaluru.

On Friday, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao rushed to New Delhi with the list of candidates to get the party high command’s approval. Sources said the list will be announced on Saturday morning and candidates can file nominations on Saturday or on Monday. November 18 is the last date for filing nominations.

Source said the process was delayed as the party is yet to finalise its candidate for Shivajinagar Assembly segment. The sources pointed out that Dinesh Gundu Rao and Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah are insisting on giving the ticket to MLC Rizwan Arshad, who had contested 2019 lok Sabha polls from Bengaluru Central segment. A few other leaders are also said to be demanding the ticket from Shivajinagar. Disqualified legislator Roshan Baig is likely to contest as an independent candidate from the constituency.

Meanwhile, former MLA Raju Kage, who joined the Congress from the BJP on Thursday, is likely to be the Congress candidate from Kagwad in Belagavi district. The party has already announced its candidates for eight assembly segments. On Saturday, Siddaramaiah will be campaigning in Hoskote Assembly segment. Meanwhile, the BJP and the JDS have already announced candidates in all the constituencies they are contesting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
congress Karnataka bypolls
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp