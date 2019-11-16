Karnataka may go ahead with vehicle scrapping facility

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways recently issued guidelines for setting up an Authorised Vehicle Scrapping Facility. The draft guidelines have been uploaded on the ministry’s website and the draft has been sent to the respective states’ transport departments, including Karnataka, and it accepted changes and suggestions till November 15. All businesses that set up such a facility will have to meet the minimum requirements according to the guidelines issued by the KSPCB or Central Board.

Vehicles that can be scrapped include those that are more than 15 years old and those seized. All vehicles — commercial and private — will be included under these guidelines.

“As of now, we do not have any additional suggestions to add to the guidelines and we may go ahead with it,” said Additional Commissioner of Transport Hemant Kumar.

New companies that set up such facilities will also have to get a NoC from the KSPCB and will have to submit the same to the Transport Ministry as well.