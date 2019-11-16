Home States Karnataka

Local businessman to take on AH Vishwanath in Hunsur

Brushing aside rumours that the JDS may joins forces with the BJP or the Congress, Gowda said that opposition leaders are making baseless remarks for political gain.

Published: 16th November 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda

JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HASSAN: JDS supremo HD Devegowda said on Friday that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is ‘winning tactics’ for the bypolls by promising ministerial berths to all the disqualified MLAs. Speaking to reporters in Hassan, the former PM said BSY seems to think that the people will vote for BJP candidates if they are given ministerial berths, and that the CM is “brainwashing” voters.

Brushing aside rumours that the JDS may joins forces with the BJP or the Congress, Gowda said that opposition leaders are making baseless remarks for political gain.

Deve Gowda, son want to teach Vishwanath a lesson

The JDS is keen on retaining it’s seat in Hunsur constituency, and has fielded Devarahalli Somashekhar, a local party worker and businessman. Former PM H D Devegowda and former CM H D Kumaraswamy want to teach a lesson to rebel A H Vishawanath.

Somashekhar will file his nomination papers on Saturday, and Devegowda and other party leaders will join him. The JDS supremo Devegowda, who wants to win over the dominant Vokkaliga community votes, has decided to campaign extensively in Hunsur. Somashekhar, who was tipped off early that he would be given a ticket, had already toured the constituency, even hosting a massive feast for party workers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HD Devegowda
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp