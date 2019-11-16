Local businessman to take on AH Vishwanath in Hunsur

By Express News Service

HASSAN: JDS supremo HD Devegowda said on Friday that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is ‘winning tactics’ for the bypolls by promising ministerial berths to all the disqualified MLAs. Speaking to reporters in Hassan, the former PM said BSY seems to think that the people will vote for BJP candidates if they are given ministerial berths, and that the CM is “brainwashing” voters.

Brushing aside rumours that the JDS may joins forces with the BJP or the Congress, Gowda said that opposition leaders are making baseless remarks for political gain.

Deve Gowda, son want to teach Vishwanath a lesson

The JDS is keen on retaining it’s seat in Hunsur constituency, and has fielded Devarahalli Somashekhar, a local party worker and businessman. Former PM H D Devegowda and former CM H D Kumaraswamy want to teach a lesson to rebel A H Vishawanath.

Somashekhar will file his nomination papers on Saturday, and Devegowda and other party leaders will join him. The JDS supremo Devegowda, who wants to win over the dominant Vokkaliga community votes, has decided to campaign extensively in Hunsur. Somashekhar, who was tipped off early that he would be given a ticket, had already toured the constituency, even hosting a massive feast for party workers.