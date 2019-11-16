With Anand Singh striding over Ballari, Sriramulu in a corner

By Express News Service

BALLARI: Bypolls to Vijayanagar constituency is proving to be an acid test for the BJP, which has decided to field rebel MLA Anand Singh, who had joined the Congress before the 2018 assembly elections.

Now, B Sriramulu, the tall Valmiki leader of the district, appears to have been sidelined. With parties going into poll mode, the BJP seems to be divided over the role of Sriramulu in the bye-elections. Normally, elections in the district have been dominated by Srimulu, but things changed in 2019. Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjole has been made in charge of the elections here.

“He (Sriramulu) had been instrumental in ensuring that the lotus blooms in the district, since the early 2000s. Now, he has been sidelined. The party high command should understand that he represents a major community here, bringing in many votes,” a party worker on condition of anonymity, said.

Some party workers attributed this to a rift between Singh and Ramulu, when Ramulu left the BJP to form BSR Congress in 2012.

However, Singh, on Friday, rubbished this theory, saying the decision was taken by the party high command. Some party workers believe this is a strategy by none other than the Reddy brothers. “During the assembly elections, the Reddy brothers wanted Sriramulu to contest from Molakalmur. This was possibly because if he goes to Chitradurga, Sriramulu can control the district and even become a minister. However, with numbers falling short, their plans boomeranged,” Rachappa, a party worker from Ballari said.

Even after the BJP government came to power, Sriramulu was not made district in-charge minister of Ballari, and the post was given to Deputy Chief Minister Lakshman Savadi. The party did not even consider his demand to be made a deputy.

The exit of Janardhan Reddy and Ramulu’s failed attempt at forming BSR Congress, according to BJP sources, has worked against the Minister of Health and Family Welfare, whose influence over the masses here is depleting.