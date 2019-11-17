BJP wants apology from Rahul in Rafale row

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of the BJP’s nationwide protest, party leaders in the state staged a demonstration in several parts of Karnataka, demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for making allegations against the Prime Minister and the Central government in the Rafale aircraft deal.

In Bengaluru, BJP leaders, led by MLA SR Vishwanath, staged a protest, while in Belagavi, MLA Anil Benake and other leaders staged a protest of their own. They accused Rahul Gandhi of misleading the people by making false allegations and demanded an apology.

Meanwhile, Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence and MP Shobha Karandlaje, slammed the Congress leader for demanding for a JPC probe into the controversial aircraft deal. “I strongly suspect that there is an ulterior motive behind the demand for a JPC probe into the Rafale aircraft deal, even after the

Supreme Court has categorically stated that there is no need for a further probe. Rahul Gandhi’s demand for the JPC probe is precisely about the pricing process of the aircraft deal.

However, the price of the aircraft is inextricably linked to the weaponry mounted onto the flying machine. So, the former Congress President wants the intricate details of the weaponry to come in the public domain,” she added.