Pontiff draws flak for mounting chariot

Shreyas H S By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: A pontiff from Madhwa Brahmin sect mounting a temple chariot has drawn flak from devotees of Kukke Subrahmanya Temple and Samputa Narasimhaswami Mutt. On November 10, Vidhyaprasanna Teertha swamiji mounted atop Brahma Ratha (temple chariot) of Subrahmanya Temple drawing flak from devotees and Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Devasthana Hitarakshana Vedike.

The temple and the mutt have been at loggerheads since several decades and the incident has strained the relationship further.A devotee of the temple pleading anonymity said: “Subrahmanya temple belongs to Muzrai department. It is a Hindu temple. The seer of the mutt has no right over any ritual organised by the temple trust and he belongs one sect called Madhwa clan.”

The temple was holding vastu homa for the chariot. The seer simply came and mounted on it which is wrong, he alleged.Speaking to The New Indian Express, general secretary of Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Devasthana Hitarakshana Vedike T S Sreenath said: “Courts had earlier ruled that both temple and Narasimhaswami mutt are two different entities.”