Scissors and sensibility: More than a cut and shave

TUMAKURU: In an age where one hardly hears any vernacular language being spoken, with the chance of coming across literature in the country's many native languages also being very slim, it's refreshing to see locals trying to revive their culture in whatever little way they can.

'Hullagu Bettadadi; Manege Malligeyaagu; Kallaagu Kastagala Maleya Vidhi Suriye; Bella Sakkareyaagu Deena Durbalarige; Ellarolagondaagu Mankuthimma' - these popular 'kagga' lines written in Kannada by Dr D V Gundappa, the acclaimed writer and journalist, can be found hanging on the walls of a little shop in Chikkanayakanahalli, Tumakuru district. What's interesting is that these great works have found a safe space inside a salon, where coming in for a haircut can do a lot more than just change your look.

This space has become a literary haven of sorts in the small town, which has, over the last eight years, seen many book releases, poetry recitations, reading sessions, as well as celebrations on the birth anniversaries of popular Kannada figures, such as Kuvempu and Dr Rajkumar.

For Subramanya, the owner of Supreme Salon, preserving and popularising Kannada is a hobby. His big shop, which can accommodate over 50 persons, has a library with a collection of over 1,000 books, ranging from Basavanna's Vachanas, books on Buddha and Ambedkar, books by P Lankesh, Devanooru Mahadeva, Vaidehi, and much more. He has two staffers who help him attend to clients, who also help customers around the books.

Talking about Subramanya's journey, K Dorairaj, who retired as joint director of the Department of PU Education, says, “I used to get my haircut at Subramanya's small shop under a tree, and had advised him to shift to a new location so his business could improve. With the help of friends and a small loan, he was able to set up a proper salon. We gave him some books, but the rest he bought himself and established a library in his shop.”

The literature lover says he was inspired by academics G M Srinivasaiah, N Nagappa and Dorairaj to transform his shop into a literary space. Now, Subramanya, a PUC graduate, spends his Tuesdays by getting involved in literary activities and events, as that's the day he gets very few customers.

Retired teacher Sreenivasa Murthy, a regular at the shop, makes sure he spends a good amount of time at the salon, and is very appreciative of Subramanya's efforts. "He has not restricted spreading the popularity of Kannada to just November (the month of Kannada Rajyotsava), but does it throughout the year," he says.

Subramanya says there have been instances when people have borrowed books and have not returned them. “I've had no problem with this, it’s my wish to propagate Kannada literature. I go shopping every now and then to Sapna Book House in Bengaluru and pick up new books by saving some money each month,” he says, adding that his late father Ramaiah was also a barber.

Some important personalities who had stepped into Supreme Salon include Kannada Development Authority president T S Nagabharana, his predecessor G S Siddaramaiah, District In-charge Minister J C Madhuswamy and former MLA C B Suresh Babu.

Noted personalities such as writers S G Siddaramaiah, Vasundhara Bhoopathi; poets K Govindaiah, K B Siddaiah, Du Saraswathi, N Indiramma, Biligere Krishnamurthy, S Gangadharaiah; former state Advocate General professor Raviverma Kumar, Dr C S Dwarakanath, G V Ananda Murthy, Rahamat Tarikere, Chandrashekara Nangali, Rajkumar C, Gangadhar Maggadamane, C T Muddukumar have also appreciated Subramanya's love for Kannada.

Many hats, one salon

Apart from spreading his love for literature, Subramanya is also a champion of a social cause - upliftment of minorities. K Dorairaj, former joint director of the PU Education department, and a customer at Supreme Saloon for years, says, "Subramanya has been creating awareness about untouchability and helping Dalits in rural areas, despite opposition from his own community. In fact, he gave up a plot of land offered to him by the taluk administration and constructed a community centre - Savitha Samaja." Elaborating on this, M S Ravikumar Kattemane, former president of Kannada Sahitya Parishath, Chikkanayakanahalli taluk, says, "Subramanya has helped with the upliftment of Dalits, women and downtrodden people in the area, and uses his salon as a place to spread awareness too."