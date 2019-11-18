Karnataka bypolls: Top party leaders to accompany candidates filing nominations on last day

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: All 15 BJP candidates will be filing their nominations on Monday — the last day for submitting papers for bypolls.

According to a BJP leader, all candidates, including MTB Nagaraj from Hosakote, who had earlier filed one set of papers, will be filing his nomination today, between 11 and 1 pm, which is considered an auspicious time. As a show of strength, candidates will be accompanied by senior leaders when they go to file their papers. CM BS Yediyurappa, DyCM Ashwath Narayan and minister R Ashok will be in Hosakote when Nagaraj files his papers.

Party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel will be in Yellapur when Shivaram Hebbar files his nomination. Union ministers DV Sadananda Gowda, Suresh Angadi and state ministers will accompany their party candidates while filing nominations. Traffic in several parts of Bengaluru is likely to take hit on Monday morning, as ST Somashekar, Byrathi Basavaraj, M Saravana and K Gopalaiah will all go to BBMP offices in their constituencies to file nominations.

Congress and JDS candidates too will be filing nominations on Monday. The Congress, on Sunday, announced P Nagaraj as its candidate from Yeshwantpur. Nagaraj, Shivajinagar candidate Rizwan Arshad and other candidates will be accompanied by party leaders.

Former CM HD Kumaraswamy will be accompanying JDS candidates when they file papers in Shivajinagar,Yeshwantpur and Chikkaballapura. Meanwhile, it was not clear if former minister R Roshan Baig will contest as an Independent candidate and file nominations on Monday.