Adopt FASTag by Dec 1 or pay double toll fee

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Starting December 1, vehicle users who do not adopt the FASTag mode of payment will have to pay double the regular fee at toll gates.

R K Suryawanshi, regional officer, National Highways of India, Bengaluru, told TNIE that this step had recently been notified in the government gazette too. “Any vehicle user without FASTag entering into a ‘FASTag lane’ at any NH fee plaza has to pay a fee equivalent to two times the applicable fee for that specific category of vehicle,” he said.

FASTag stickers are pasted on the windshield of four-wheelers and heavy vehicles and it allows them to zip past toll plazas when sensors at booths identify them, and this in turn opens up the boom gates for the vehicles to pass through. FASTag can be purchased from 28,500 point of sale locations set up at various banks, the National Highway and the Indian Highways Management Corporation Ltd, a company set up by NHAI. “This includes all NH fee plazas, RTOs, common service centres, bank branches, transport hubs and selected petrol bunks,” says an official release from NHAI on Monday.

In the case of car, van or jeep, the FASTag may be purchased online on Amazon and the websites of banks like SBI, ICICI, Axis Bank, PayTM HDFC and IDFC First Bank. Details of all branches are available on ihmcl.com and at 12,000 bank branches of prominent private sector banks such as ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank, the release added.

To search for the nearest point of sale location, one can download my FASTag App or visit www.ihmcl.com or call 1033.

For recharge, NHAI/IHMCL has developed a UPI recharge facility via MY FASTag app. FASTag can also be recharged by visiting bank’s portals.