Home States Karnataka

Adopt FASTag by Dec 1 or pay double toll fee

Starting December 1, vehicle users who do not adopt the FASTag mode of payment will have to pay double the regular fee at toll gates.

Published: 19th November 2019 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Starting December 1, vehicle users who do not adopt the FASTag mode of payment will have to pay double the regular fee at toll gates.

R K Suryawanshi, regional officer, National Highways of India, Bengaluru, told TNIE that this step had recently been notified in the government gazette too. “Any vehicle user without FASTag entering into a ‘FASTag lane’ at any NH fee plaza has to pay a fee equivalent to two times the applicable fee for that specific category of vehicle,” he said.

FASTag stickers are pasted on the windshield of four-wheelers and heavy vehicles and it allows them to zip past toll plazas when sensors at booths identify them, and this in turn opens up the boom gates for the vehicles to pass through. FASTag can be purchased from 28,500 point of sale locations set up at various banks, the National Highway and the Indian Highways Management Corporation Ltd, a company set up by NHAI. “This includes all NH fee plazas, RTOs, common service centres, bank branches, transport hubs and selected petrol bunks,” says an official release from NHAI on Monday.

In the case of car, van or jeep, the FASTag may be purchased online on Amazon and the websites of banks like SBI, ICICI, Axis Bank, PayTM HDFC and IDFC First Bank. Details of all branches are available on ihmcl.com and at 12,000 bank branches of prominent private sector banks such as ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank, the release added.

To search for the nearest point of sale location, one can download my FASTag App or visit www.ihmcl.com or call 1033.

For recharge, NHAI/IHMCL has developed a UPI recharge facility via MY FASTag app. FASTag can also be recharged by visiting bank’s portals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FASTag
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink (File Photo | EPS)
Nomination for Karnataka bypoll ends today
JNU students protests against fee hike outside UGC office in New Delhi. | (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
JNU Protests: Students thrashed, taken to unknown places after detention
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp