Congress, JDS reach tacit deal to defeat Ramesh Jarkiholi

GOKAK: The Congress and JDS may have fallen out after the collapse of the coalition government, but appear to have reached a tacit understanding in Gokak to defeat disqualified MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, in what promises to be a high-voltage and possibly bitter campaign.

The erstwhile coalition partners launched their campaigns in style, as thousands of people took part in the roadshows held separately on Monday, bringing Gokak to a grinding halt.

Heading the JDS show, former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy fumed at Ramesh Jarkiholi, saying that the time had come to put an end to the arrogance and dominance of Ramesh.

Kumaraswamy managed to rope in rebel BJP leader Ashok Pujari into the JDS, even as BJP leaders Suresh Angadi and Ramesh Jarkiholi met him at his residence in Gokak on Sunday, to persuade him to drop the banner of revolt. Taking advantage of the BJP’s failure, Kumaraswamy decided to field Pujari, a popular Lingayat leader, mainly to divide the major chunk of 1 lakh Lingayat votes, which are cast in favour of the BJP in Gokak in every assembly election.

Of the 2.4 lakh total voters in Gokak, about 1 lakh are Lingayats, while Kurubas and Muslims form 40,000 each. The Congress and JDS are keen to grab a major chunk of these votes to push the BJP on the back foot.

CLP leader Siddaramaiah will soon hold rallies in Gokak to harness the votes of Kurubas and Muslims. Political equations in Gokak have changed drastically with the exit of Ramesh from the Congress, giving a huge advantage to Lakhan Jarkiholi. Ashok Pujari, too, has the potential to grab a large number of votes.

Yamakanamardi MLA Satish Jarkiholi, in-charge of Gokak, has been the most popular leader among backward classes, Muslims and Kurubas in Gokak region. Together, the Congress and JDS are bent on spoiling Ramesh’s chances in the byelection.

JARKIHOlIS, PUJARI FILE PAPERS

It was a day when three Jarkiholi brothers filed their nomination papers: Ramesh as a BJP candidate, Lakhan as the Congress nominee, and Satish as an Independent. It is said that Satish wanted to try a different strategy this time and managed to throw a surprise at Ramesh. Union Minister Suresh Angadi and KMF Chairman Balachandra Jarkiholi accompanied Ramesh to file his nominations. Lakhan and Satish Jarkiholi came together, while several JDS leaders joined Ashok Pujari. According to sources, Satish will remain in the fray but continue to support Lakhan.