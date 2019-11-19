Domestic air traffic sees 3.98% growth in October

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a relief to the aviation sector, domestic air traffic which had a sluggish growth in September has picked up by 3.98% in October, reveals a report released by the Director-General of Civil Aviation on Monday.

Of the 123.16 lakh passengers carried in October throughout the country, 107.69 lakh were carried by private carriers while 15.47 lakh were carried by Air India, reveals an assessment of traffic data submitted by domestic airlines for last month.

IndiGo continues to be the strongest in the domestic sector by carrying an 58.42 lakh passengers (47% of market share) followed by Spice Jet at 20.05 lakh while Air India stands third at 15.47 lakh.

The overall domestic traffic for the year reveals that passengers carried by domestic airlines during January to October 2019 was 11.82 crore as against 11.46 crore during the corresponding period last year.