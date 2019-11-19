Good news! Karnataka slips to No. 4 in road accidents

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It may be considered good news, since Karnataka is now ranked fourth in the country in terms of the total number of road accidents. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) recently released the 2018 report on ‘Road Accidents in India’, in which Karnataka was ranked 3rd in the country in 2017, with a minor decline of 835 cases.

However, the number of deaths has increased by 300 and its ranking remains at 4, just as in the previous year. The report also revealed that more than 26 people died in every 100 accidents in Karnataka in 2018. This figure jumped up from 24.9 in 2017.

While the report has been freshly released in public domain, the State’s Road Safety Cell has not taken up any new initiatives to ensure road safety as of now. “We have not taken up any new projects and focussing only on existing projects as of now,” said Narendra Holkar, Additional Commissioner of Road Safety Authority. The existing projects include engineering the existing black spots in the state -- 674 to be precise. Due to the lack of officers from both the State Public Works Department (PWD) and other stakeholders, the department had decided to bring in 19 engineering colleges. The colleges have submitted their report on October 31 and the department is currently analysing it.

In addition to this, a time-bound action plan has also been sent to all District Commissioners (DC) to focus on various factors such as technical and situational analysis, data information and correction of black spots, emergency and trauma care, in-house road safety training to officers and annual reports of road accidents, workshops on awareness etc.

Bengaluru ranks third in the state with 47 black spots, followed by Tumakuru with 91 and Udupi with 51.