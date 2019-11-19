JDS workers throw slippers at BJP candidate

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Tension prevailed for sometime at KR Pet on Monday when JDS workers bombarded BJP candidate KC Narayana Gowda with party flags and slippers when the latter had gone to file his nomination papers.

The police faced a tough time controlling the mob. A Superintendent of Police came to the rescue of Narayana Gowda who took the latter and his family members to his car to save them from the attack.

On Monday KR Pet Town witnessed huge rallies as election officials gave all candidates time between 12 noon and 1 pm to file nomination papers.

Following this, Narayana Gowda said JDS workers have showed their true colours.