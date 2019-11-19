Home States Karnataka

MLA Tanveer Sait responding to treatment; accused, 4 others held

After five-hour surgery, doctors say bleeding is under control, Sait on ventilator and drugs to maintain his blood pressure

Ex-minister and Congress MLA Tanveer Sait undergoing treatment at Columbia Asia Hospital, Mysuru, on Monday

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Congress MLA and former minister Tanveer Sait from Narashimaraja constituency, who was brutally attacked by a youth, Farhan Pasha (25),  at a wedding reception on Sunday night, has undergone surgery and is responding to treatment.

A  multi-disciplinary team of doctors at Columbia Asia Hospital, where Sait is admitted, conducted the surgery for five hours as he suffered grievous injury to the blood vessels, nerves and surrounding internal organs in the neck. The doctors said that the bleeding is under control and he is on ventilator and drugs to maintain his blood pressure.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested Farhan and four others. Farhan claimed he attacked Sait for not getting him a job despite his request.

Police Commissioner KT Balakrishna said that they have picked up some people to look into their possible role in the heinous crime. Refusing to give further  details, he said,  “I can’t rule out the role of the involvement of other organisations.”  Asked whether there is similarity in the attack on BJP man Raju in 2016 and Tanveer Sait, he said that they are investigating several angles.

The cops have beefed  up security in Narashimaraja constituency and in sensitive localities in  the city. They have seized the video footage at the venue suspecting suspicious movement of Farhan and his friends.

Though Sait’s condition is critical, he will be under observation for 48 hours, said neuro surgeon Maqsood Ahmed .Cardiologist Panduranga Shenoy appealed to the public not to visit the hospital.

Sait, who is a diabetic, has blood pressure and other health  issues and is being closely monitored in the Intensive Care Unit.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah, District Minister V Somanna, former ministers H C  Mahadevappa, U T Khader, C M Ibrahim, MP Prathap Simha, and  IGP Vipul Kumar visited the hospital.

Simha condemned the attack and pressed for combing operation to weed out anti-social elements in Narashimaraja constituency.

WHAT HAPPENED
Bannimantap stadium was the venue for the wedding reception of a businessman Yunus’s relative. Sait, along with friends, attended the ceremony. Farhan, who was tracking Sait’s movement, walked into the party area and took out a sickle hidden under his jacket and attacked him on his neck. Although Farhan tried to escape, people overpowered him when he slipped on the carpet. They thrashed him and handed him over to the police. Immediately, Sait was rushed to the hospital. The brutal attack on Sait led to panic at the stadium. Within minutes, everyone left the premises. According to sources, Farhan was after Sait for some time. He has taken pictures with him and  had also put up publicity materials with Sait and another prominent leader in the ward.

