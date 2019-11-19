Home States Karnataka

Rare leopard cat spotted in Daroji Bear Sanctuary

Though nocturnal in nature, these elusive cats are sometimes visible even during the day. They thrive on small mammals, particularly rodents, small birds and lizards.

Published: 19th November 2019 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

A camera trap image of a leopard cat at Daroji Bear Sanctuary | Express

By Subhash Chandra N S
Express News Service

DAROJI: Adding to the list of rare fauna, a leopard cat was sighted at Daroji Bear Sanctuary. This is the first that a leopard cat has been spotted in the district. Interestingly, the Forest Department was unable to identify it. This sighting is at a time when Daroji is celebrating its 25th year as a bear sanctuary.

The animal was captured in a camera trap installed by the Forest Department in Daroji in the third week of October. The camera trap image of the animal, which is available with TNIE, has been listed as leopard in the department data.

“The camera trap image is indeed of a leopard cat. But it has been classified as a  leopard. It is a wonderful gift for Daroji, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary,” said Santosh Martin, a wildlife activist in Ballari.

The leopard cat, a rare feline, is about the size of a domestic cat weighing around 4kg and is widely distributed in the Western Ghats. However, it has been sighted in some parts of Bandipur and Nagarhole. The leopard cat is protected under Schedule 1 of the Indian Wildlife Act, 1972.

Though nocturnal in nature, these elusive cats are sometimes visible even during the day. They thrive on small mammals, particularly rodents, small birds and lizards.

Daroji has over 100 species of birds, sloth bears, leopards, jackals, mongoose, wild boar and other animals. The finding might further enhance the significance of the sanctuary and the need to protect it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink (File Photo | EPS)
Nomination for Karnataka bypoll ends today
JNU students protests against fee hike outside UGC office in New Delhi. | (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
JNU Protests: Students thrashed, taken to unknown places after detention
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp