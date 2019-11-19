Rare leopard cat spotted in Daroji Bear Sanctuary

Subhash Chandra N S By

Express News Service

DAROJI: Adding to the list of rare fauna, a leopard cat was sighted at Daroji Bear Sanctuary. This is the first that a leopard cat has been spotted in the district. Interestingly, the Forest Department was unable to identify it. This sighting is at a time when Daroji is celebrating its 25th year as a bear sanctuary.

The animal was captured in a camera trap installed by the Forest Department in Daroji in the third week of October. The camera trap image of the animal, which is available with TNIE, has been listed as leopard in the department data.

“The camera trap image is indeed of a leopard cat. But it has been classified as a leopard. It is a wonderful gift for Daroji, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary,” said Santosh Martin, a wildlife activist in Ballari.

The leopard cat, a rare feline, is about the size of a domestic cat weighing around 4kg and is widely distributed in the Western Ghats. However, it has been sighted in some parts of Bandipur and Nagarhole. The leopard cat is protected under Schedule 1 of the Indian Wildlife Act, 1972.

Though nocturnal in nature, these elusive cats are sometimes visible even during the day. They thrive on small mammals, particularly rodents, small birds and lizards.

Daroji has over 100 species of birds, sloth bears, leopards, jackals, mongoose, wild boar and other animals. The finding might further enhance the significance of the sanctuary and the need to protect it.