BJP gameplan for bypolls: Focus on internal synergy

BENGALURU: Ensuring proper coordination between its cadre and supporters of the disqualified legislators contesting as party candidates, is proving to be a daunting task for the ruling BJP. The party has to win at least eight of the 15 seats that go to polls on December 5, to ensure the stability of its government.

According to sources, the party’s strategy is also focused on ensuring a synergy between local BJP leaders and workers, and the candidates’ supporters. It has been discussed at a number of meetings attended by state, district and constituency level leaders in the past few days. “The candidates have been told to take local BJP leaders and workers into confidence at all levels, and make them feel reassured,” sources said.

Disqualified Congress and JDS legislators are contesting elections as BJP candidates in 13 of 15 assembly segments, and getting the unstinted support of BJP workers would be a challenge for them. Given that there is rebellion in some constituencies, including Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi’s home town Athani, Vijayanagar and Hoskote, for now the party is more concerned about ensuring cohesion between its local leaders and ‘outsider’ candidates. “Proper coordination within the party is as important as countering the Congress’s allegations against the candidates,” sources said.

In the past few days, the CM has held a number of meetings with senior leaders who are miffed over being denied party tickets to contest the byelections and asked to work for the party candidates. Ministers and senior leaders who are in charge in the 15 assembly segments have been holding talks with local leaders and candidates’ supporters to iron out differences. On Wednesday, the party has called a meeting of these leaders, and the issues of rebellion, dissent and the need for coordination are likely to come up for discussion.

Sources said that BJP leaders are unlikely to target the JDS leadership while campaigning. Over the past few days, statements of senior BJP leaders, including Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, have indicated that the party will target the Congress and its state leadership, and not focus too much on the JDS, preferring to keep all options open after the bypolls. JDS leaders, too, have stated that they would not let the government fall, even if BJP fails to win the required number of seats.