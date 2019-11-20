Congress Zilla Panchayat member from Kalaburagi arrested for murder

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Police have arrested a Congress Zilla Panchayat member in connection with the recent murder of a contractor in the district.

Shantappa Kudlagi was nabbed from his native Kudalagi village of Jewargi taluk when he arrived there to participate in the final rites of his mother on Monday evening, police sources said here on Tuesday.

Confirming the arrest of Kudlagi, Deputy Commissioner of Police Kishorbabu said with this arrest, the number of accused caught has increased to six.

According to police sources, the accused, said to be followers of Kudlagi, chased the car of the victim, Shivaling Bhavikatti, a resident of Mayura village in Jewargi taluk, and murdered him by stabbing him 15 times on November 5 near Sharanasirasagi village of Kalaburagi taluk coming under the jurisdiction of Fartabad Police Station.

During investigation, it came to light that the accused came in a car belonging to Kudlagi but it was not clear whether he was in the car or not. Based on a complaint by Sarojini, wife of Bhavikatti, police had registered a case against Kudlagi and nine others. Since the day of incident, Kudlagi was absconding.

Kudlagi was traced when police learnt that his mother Sabavva died on Monday morning. Policemen in plainclothes were posted near his residence and he was apprehended as soon as he arrived. He has been remanded to judicial custody.