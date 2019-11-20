Congress enters bypoll battle a divided house

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If there is a simmering rebellion in the BJP, there is a non-cooperation movement brewing in Congress. And most of the senior leaders have joined it.

When Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and his confidant KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao drew up the first list of eight candidates for the bypolls, without consulting other senior Congress leaders, it set the tone for things to come. The selection of the second round of seven candidates was similar, with many senior leaders left out of the deliberations.

As bypolls near, the Congress is going into battle with an indifferent set of senior leaders who are not campaigning actively. They will put in a token appearance, to send home the message that since these decisions were unilateral, they prefer to stay out of it. This means only Siddaramaiah and Gundu Rao will be left to fight on the ground.

Informed sources said, “Almost all the big leaders have a hands-off approach, and many seniors having already charted plans to stay away from campaigning.” KH Muniyappa, BK Hariprasad, Mallikarjun Kharge, Veerappa Moily, DK Shivakumar, G Parameshwara, HK Patil, Ramalinga Reddy and others will either not be available or will only make an appearance in the bypolls.

A sitting MP told TNIE, “Siddaramaiah’s style of functioning has to change, he is adamant and doesn’t consult others. It is okay for a party like JDS, but not for the Congress.’’

Said party insiders, “The Congress has not appreciated how former party leaders Srinivas Prasad, Roshan Baig and present Congressman KH Muniyappa were treated by the party. It hurt many people.”

For the Congress, the bypolls are a do-or-die battle, which will determine the party’s revival or a further collapse.

It is also a big test for Siddaramaiah, considering he had to literally beat back others to become Opposition leader, and collect signatures to impress AICC General Secretary Madhusudhan Mistry. Sources said he has to show results in the 12 constituencies which belonged to the Congress. The high command is also aware of the divisions, the source added.

One analyst went so far as to suggest that if the Congress wins more seats than expected, it still cannot form the government and will have to look to the JDS for support, which may not be in Siddaramaiah’s interest. But if he wins fewer than the expected number, it doesn’t matter much because he will continue to be Opposition leader.

Congress leaders say that the same group made all the decisions during the LS polls, and the party could just win one seat. “The issue is of pinning responsibility,” said one leader. Former Union Minister Veerappa Moily said he does not want to comment, as did many others.