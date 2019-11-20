Don’t boycott court: Chief Justice to lawyers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Noting that advocates belonging to various Bar associations in the state were abstaining from court work or boycotting court proceedings for various causes, Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court Abhay Shreeniwas Oka on Tuesday appealed to members of all bar associations in Karnataka to refrain from such behaviour, irrespective of the genuineness of their cause.

In a letter addressed to all bar associations on November 12, Chief Justice Oka said advocates are officers of the court, and enjoy special status in society. “The members of the Bar are aware that the High Court had fixed a time-bound schedule to dispose of all 10-year-old cases in our civil and criminal courts. The High Court is closely monitoring the disposal of such cases,” he said.

He said the court’s aim is to ensure that not a single 5-year-old case remains pending by 2020 end. “If we can achieve this, the judiciary in Karnataka will be the first to achieve this milestone in India. Hence, I appeal to members of all Bar associations in the state to refrain from abstaining from court work or boycotting court proceedings, irrespective of the genuineness of the cause,” he said.He also listed out reasons given by advocates to boycott proceedings or abstain from court work.

‘Lost 357 working days’

Chief Justice Oka said 357 court working days were lost during the period May 27, 2019 to October 24, 2019, due to boycott by lawyers. Some of the reasons for boycotting work were the amendment to Motor Vehicles Act, police atrocities and assault on advocates.