Errors in teacher promotion orders raise many eyebrows

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A recent government order issued by the Higher Education department regarding the promotions of government degree college teachers, has raised eyebrows as it is full of errors. While the gap between the first promotion (referred to as placement in official language) and second promotion is five years, as per UGC guidelines, several teachers have been promoted within a year, two or three. Interestingly, in some of the entries, the date of appointment to the post and date of promotion, is the same.

That is, the date of appointment and promotion is both December 11, 2012.In yet another entry, the date of promotion (December 3, 2012), is even before the date of appointment (December 11, 2012). This has demotivated several teachers whose promotions have been held up for long.

“Instead of getting the second promotion after five years, some teachers have gotten it in one, two or three years. This move has made several of us doubt the authenticity of these promotions. The second placement (promotions) for nearly 2,500 teachers across the state were delayed for four years and the first placement by six years. How is it that some teachers are getting it earlier?” said a teacher, on condition of anonymity.

“Recommendations for the promotions are reviewed and sent by the Department of Collegiate Education to Department of Higher Education. If there are errors in one or two people’s entries, it is acceptable, but it’s many such errors. This order has raised doubts on the matter and a departmental enquiry will reveal the reason behind this erroneous order,” the teacher added.

In the order, a copy of which is available with TNIE, the same date (December 11, 2012), has been entered as the date of appointment for many people, which makes it dubious, the teacher added.

An official from the Department of Collegiate Education, who did not wish to be named, denied that these wrong entries were done intentionally.

“It is only a typing error and not done purposefully by any person from the government. The government order issued was not published in the gazette yet but got leaked before hand. The corrections are being made now,” he said.

Another official said that the matter is being reviewed by the Additional Chief Secretary of Higher Education Rajkumar Khatri.