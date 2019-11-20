I have GTD’s support, says AH Vishwanath

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Even as JDS MLA and Vokkaliga strongman GT Devegowda announced that he is distancing himself from the BJP and JDS with plans of fielding his son Harish Gowda from Hunsur fizzling out, BJP candidate AH Vishwanath claimed the former had promised to support him in the bypolls.

Devegowda has a strong following in Hunsur, especially among the Vokkaliga community. The BJP camp, which is fighting to seize the seat with Vishwanath’s help, was expecting the support of Devegowda, considering his newfound affinity to the party. However, Devegowda kept everyone guessing with his ‘neutral stance’ statement. Meanwhile, Vishwanath, speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Tuesday, said Devegowda and his family have assured him their support.

Vishwanath also met former MP L Dhruvanarayan, and when the latter asked him why he left the Congress, Vishwanath said the party now belongs to Siddramaiah, and that it was the Leader of Opposition himself who who pushed him.