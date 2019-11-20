Savadi’s men queer the pitch for Kumathalli

Naushad Bijapur By

BELAGAVI: The ruling BJP in the state is perhaps finding itself faced with more trouble than it could have bargained for, by fielding the disqualified legislators in the December 5 bypolls.

The party, which is already battling rebellion in several of the 15 constituencies, is in a piquant situation in Athani where Mahesh Kumathalli has been fielded by sidelining Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi. Just two days ago, Savadi’s supporters had staged a protest demanding that he should have been considered.

Two close associates of Savadi — Guru Dashyal, considered the right hand man, is in the fray as a JDS candidate while Rasul Nadaf is contesting as an independent. This could play a spoiler for Kumathalli if Savadi’s supporters rally behind the two in the bypoll. Insiders say they may have entered the fray at the behest of the Savadi camp to defeat Kumathalli, as his victory could be a setback for Savadi, a popular leader in Athani.

However, commenting on the development, Savadi said, “I have not been able to establish contact with Dashyal. But I will talk to him soon and try to get him to withdraw from the contest in Athani.”

On Tuesday, there was confusion among BJP workers in Athani when BJP leaders Laxman Savadi, K S Eshwarappa, Jagadish Shettar and C C Patil held a closed-door meeting at Savadi’s residence. Conspicuously, the party’s candidates Mahesh Kumathalli and Shrimant Patil (Kagwad) were not present.

According to sources, the state BJP leadership has taken the issue of Savadi’s men entering the poll fray seriously after Kumathalli’s supporters lodged a complaint with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. They are said to have told the CM that Savadi himself could have convinced them not to contest.

Nadaf may not be a serious contender, but Dashyal is popular locally and won the election from Athani ZP constituency to become a member of the Belagavi Zilla Panchayat as a BJP candidate. He was earlier with the JDS and had lost the ZP election previously. He has been a close confidant of Savadi for a long time now.

The JDS, which is believed to be working with Congress in some constituencies to ensure the defeat of the disqualified MLAs, was lucky to find the right candidate in Dashyal in Athani. A staunch supporter of Savadi, Dashyal joined JDS just a few days ago and filed his nomination.

Soon after the BJP decided to field Kumathalli, Savadi’s supporters had declared that they will hold a rally in Athani and exerted pressure on the party to field him. They were against Savadi campaigning of Kumathalli, who has been his arch political rival in Athani constituency for a long time now. But Savadi finds himself in a fix as he has to tow the party line and lead the campaign for Kumathalli in Athani.

Mahesh Kumathalli, who recently switched over from to BJP, may find the going tough in Athani if the BJP fails to get Laxman Savadi’s men out of the bypoll fray during the withdrawal of nominations.