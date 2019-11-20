Sumalatha will back BJP: B Sriramulu

By Express News Service

MANDYA: Health Minister B Sriramulu said the BJP is confident that Sumalatha Ambareesh, Independent MP of Mandya constituency, will support the KR Pet candidate in the bye-elections.

Addressing the media in Mandya on Tuesday, he said the party top brass have held talks with Sumalatha, and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have sought her support too, he added. Sriramulu said, “Sumalatha is a multi-lingual actress and MP. She knows well whom to support and whom not to support.”

Exuding confidence of winning all 15 constituencies in the bye-elections, he said he will campaign for party candidate Narayangowda in KR Pet for two days.