Tiger as national animal is reason behind increase in terrorism in the country, says Pejavar Seer

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji of Sri Pejavar Mutt, Udupi said that tiger as the national animal of this country is the reason behind propping up of terrorism activities in India. The instances of terrorism activities is mainly because we have accepted tiger as our national animal. If we had embraced cow, the symbol of love and innocence, there would not have any terrorists born in this country, the Seer asserted.

Speaking during the 'Santa Samagam' a congregation of saints in Udupi on Tuesday, the senior seer said that Union government should bring in the strict law to ensure enforcement of ban on cow slaughtering in India.

Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji of Sri

Pejavar Mutt

Pejavar Seer further pointed out that along with the preservation of cows, the purification of River Ganga should be another motto of the people. Pejavar Seer at this event also batted for uniform civil code. He said it was very much needed in the country as it treats every citizens of this nation as equal. The Hindu saints can hold the outreach programme with the leaders of Muslims and Christians so that a consensus is met to realise the implementation of uniform civil code.

Speaking in this saints' congregation, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev said that non-vegetarian food habit has caused global warming. The law against cow slaughtering should be materialised. The ban on cow slaughtering existed even during the times of Babar, Aurangzeb and Akbar. He called up on the people to at least skip eating beef, if not other meat. Sri Vidyadheesha Theertha of Paryaya Sri Palimar Mutt, Udupi presiding over the programme said that like how the Jammu and Kashmir has been integrated with the India through the abrogation of article 370, next should be Pak Occupied Kashmir (POK).