Home States Karnataka

4,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Bengaluru coming in 9 months

Tech city Bengaluru will get 4,000 public Wi-Fi hotspots in nine months’ time, Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan announced on the final day of the Bengaluru Tech Summit on Wednesday.

Published: 21st November 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Wi-Fi, WiFi

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tech city Bengaluru will get 4,000 public Wi-Fi hotspots in nine months’ time, Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan announced on the final day of the Bengaluru Tech Summit on Wednesday. At a joint press meet, the Deputy CM and Bala Malladi, CEO of Atria Convergence Technologies (ACT Fibernet) said the company will provide free Wi-Fi for one hour per person daily.
“Bengaluru, the Silicon City of India, has always seen a huge demand for wi-fi.

This will also help tourists visiting the city. Free Wi-Fi of 1 GB with high-speed internet connectivity will be given for an hour to people every day in areas where the footfall is big. The Karnataka Government will not be spending a rupee and ACT will bear the entire project cost of Rs 100 crore,” said Ashwath Narayan, who is also the Minister for Information Technology, Biotechnology, Science and Technology. He said this will be social service and not a commercial venture for the company. “The project is being implemented by the Urban Development Department and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. Only power supply has to given to ACT from our side, for which they will be charged,” he said.

“It will take nine months to complete the project. Other telecom companies are welcome to provide free wi-fi services to the public,” Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan  added.Bala Malladi, CEO of ACT said, “A customer of ACT will automatically get connected to the Wi-Fi while others will have to access it through a login and one-time password. The only permission we will need is to put up our meters on poles to create the hotspot. We will not require any road-cutting permission as we will rely on existing optic fibre cables laid in the city. There will be a huge cost of maintenance which we will bear.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wi-Fi hotspots Bengaluru
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan gives a musical treat to music lover in Coimbatore
Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel (File photo|PTI)
AAP doesn't deserve to run Delhi: BJP MP Vijay Goel on bad air and water in Delhi
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp