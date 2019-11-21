Bandh in 2 towns today as anger against Madhuswamy rages

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/TUMAKURU: The controversy over Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy alleged insult to a religious leader of the Kuruba community refused to die down. So much so that the leaders of the community called for a bandh in Huliyar town, Tumakuru and Shikaripura, Shivamogga on Thursday. What’s more, no less than18 other backward communities as also the Lingayats have extended their support for the bandh.

Stung by the outrage, the minister expressed regret over his remarks. But the Kuruba community continues to their vent anger against Madhuswamy, demanding he be dropped from the Yediyurappa Cabinet. Protests were held in Shivamogga, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Chikknayakanahalli, Belagavi and Mysuru on Wednesday.

Community leaders slammed Madhuswamy saying, “He is intoxicated with power, hence displayed arrogance.’’Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa, also a Kuruba leader, came out in support of his colleague. When asked why Madhuswamy had not apologised earlier, Eshwarappa went into an offensive, blaming the media for “trying to make Madhuswamy a scapegoat”, even calling the media “prostitutes”.

The controversy erupted after Madhuswamy, who is MLA from Chikkanayakanahalli, was blamed for dropping the name of saint-poet Kanakadasa from a junction in Huliyar. The roundabout was officially named Kanakadasa Circle in 2006 by the then village panchayat. Even as Kuruba leaders prevailed upon him not to change the name, Madhuswamy refused to relent and wanted it named after the late seer Shivakumaraswamiji of Siddaganga mutt. At a peace meeting recently, Madhuswamy is alleged to have insulted Kuruba community pontiff Eshwarananda Swamiji and videos of it went viral.

What angered the community further was Madhuswamy’s statement that since Huliyar had been upgraded to a TP in 2018, a fresh resolution needs to be passed to retain the name.CM B S Yediyurappa apologised on behalf of Madhuswamy. He said that he will restore the name of Kanakadasa at the roundabout after the bypolls.