Karnataka bypolls: CM BSY, Kateel to campaign across 15 constituencies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP leaders, including Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and others, will be travelling across 15 assembly constituencies starting from November 23.



A meeting was called at the BJP headquarters to discuss preparations for the bypoll, and in-charge leaders were present. They decided that the Chief Minister, Kateel, Deputy CM Govind Karjol and minister B Sriramulu will travel to all 15 constituencies. The time table will be released on Thursday. Minister R Ashok, who attended the meeting, told reporters that they discussed the campaign for each constituency.

Speaking about Hosakote constituency — where Sharath Bacchegowda, a rebel candidate is contesting against BJP candidate MTB Nagaraj — MLA Aravind Limbavali said, Sharath has been told to withdraw his nomination by Thursday evening, failing which action will be taken against him.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders decided to make former MLC Ashwath Narayana Gowda in-charge for Hosakote.

He was in-charge for Yeshwantpur. BJP will use the Vokkaliga tag, as Hosakote has a large number of Vokkaliga voters, a source said.

The CM has instructed BJP councillors from BBMP to work for the victory of their candidates. In 2020, BBMP is going for election and having their MLAs will help candidates to win it.