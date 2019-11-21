Home States Karnataka

Karnataka to conduct drone survey for mapping

A visitor holds a drone at Bengaluru Tech Summit at Bangalore Palace on Wednesday

A visitor holds a drone at Bengaluru Tech Summit at Bangalore Palace on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government will pilot a drone survey of Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district during January or February 2020, through the Karnataka State Remote Sensing Applications Centre (KSRSAC).

“The proposal is to map the number of buildings, roads,  infrastructure like electric poles, trees, schools, hospitals, drains, other utilities, trees and just about everything. The resolution of images captured by the drone will be of higher resolution than what is captured by satellites,” said an official from KSRSAC.

“This data will be shared with the urban development department to be used for urban planning. For instance, it can be used for developing the city master plan or make decisions such as developing peripheral ring roads, capturing high-level and low-lying areas,” the official said.

“The eventual aim is to come up with a Standard Operating Procedure for flying drones and processing drone data for city-mapping to be replicated in all cities and towns of Karnataka.”

Once the drone captures the images, the rest of the process is semi-automatic including use of software and manual operation.

The project will cost Rs 50 to Rs 60 lakh and the proposal has been made keeping in mind Bantwal for the pilot.

TAGS
Dakshina Kannada Bantwal drone survey
