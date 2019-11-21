Mining impacts 1,200-year-old Kumaraswamy temple in Ballari

Meera Bhardwaj By

SANDUR: The 1,200-year-old Kumaraswamy Temple Complex in the verdant Swamimalai Range of Sandur taluk in Ballari district has been impacted with mining leases legally operating there. And the auction of two more ‘C’ category mines in the vicinity of the protected temple will further impact the sacred valley of Vibhuthi Hills, a repository of natural springs,evergreen forests and medicinal shrubs.

Mining in Swamimalai is regulated, legal and monitored by an expert committee as per CEC and Supreme Court directions, countermining officials. However, activists fighting for regulation in this region say mining is neither fair nor regulated.

The Samaj Parivartan Samudaya, an NGO which has been fighting for the cause for many years, says the monitoring committee comprises only officials from various departments but no NGOs or outside experts to check mining activities.

The temple complex is located in a distinctive mixture of natural and cultural features in a landscape that has given a unique identity and therefore, it is listed as a monument of national importance, as per the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). But, today every carving and idol here is covered in a haze of orange iron dust. Presently, mining is going on in just 800m-1km from the Chalukyan-Rashtrakuta heritage spot. As a result, not only the monument complex but also the biodiversity-rich hill ranges with rare flora and fauna have taken a severe beating.

According to ASI, no permission for mining should be given within 2km radius of any protected monument; however, the 1978 rule was amended by the state government. Now, one sees expanding mining activity. Temple authorities have complained about loss of religious sanctity and environmental purity due to mining.

The road to the temple complex is marked by heavy movement of ore-laden trucks and the spewing pollutants have completely degraded both air and water sources. Hills, trees and the Sholas of the Central Deccan Plateau are carpeted by ore dust; sometimes, the haze is so thick that visibility is almost zero.

Efforts are on to give leases within 500m of the temple, alleges Samudaya member Srisaila. “Mining expansion is on. In 2015, the Siddaramaiah government amended the 1978 order to 500m to aid mining activity,” he alleged. TM Shiva Kumar of the Samudaya says, “This is not only our heritage but also a spiritual complex. These hills are a major water source while the rich biodiversity needs much protection.”

Jana Sangrama Parishath, another NGO, has written to the Lokayukta for regulation of mining in the temple complex. This is a heritage of the tribal communities who serve in the temple area. Earlier, ASI officials wrote to the state government to protect the monument and not allow mining. Although, mining was stopped within 1km, but with rules being changed, the protection of the temple complex looks difficult, say local ASI officials.

With ASI having no funds for a study on the impact of mining on the temple, an assessment was done by the National Institute of Rock Mechanics. Its report said blasting is not affecting the temple. H S Venkatesh, Scientist/Director, stated in his report, “No vibrations from Nandi and Subbarayana Iron Ore Mines were recorded adjacent to the temple.

However, no mining should be permitted within 500m of the temple and without blasting.”But with plans afoot for auction of more leases, temple staff fear the Gandi Narsimha Swamy temple too would be affected.