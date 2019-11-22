Ahead of opening, officials inspect Kalaburagi airport

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: With Kalaburagi Airport all set to be inaugurated by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday, public representatives and senior officials on Thursday inspected the arrangements made for the occasion.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will arrive at the airport by a StarAir flight from Bengaluru at 1.35 am. He will inaugurate the airport and leave for Bengaluru at 1.55 pm on Sunday.

District in-charge Minister Govind Karjol, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, Minister for Medium and Largescale Industries Jagadish Shettar and senior officers of the Civil Aviation Department and Airports Authority of India will participate in the inaugural programme.

StarAir will be the first service provider to the airport. The 50-seater flight will operate on Fridays, Sundays and Mondays every week.