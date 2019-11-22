Childline helps curb underage marriages

Shreepada Ayachit By

Express News Service

KOPPAL: Instances of child marriages seem to have been checkmated in Koppal district. Enhanced awareness among people and establishment of helpline (1098) by an NGO, in association with the Women and Child development department, seems to have helped pre-empt child marriages, claim sources. Ever since the helpline centre was set up in 2012 in the district, it has received more than 5,000 calls pertaining to child rights violation and around 1,000 of them were pertaining to child marriages.While police cases have been registered in some instances, child marriages still persist as the rate of conviction is low.