DyCM Ashwath Narayan plays development card in KR Pet

MYSURU: The BJP kicked off its bypoll campaign with Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan and Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha state general secretary B Y Vijayendra all set to take on Congress and JDS in KR Pet.

Keen to open its account in the JDS bastion, the BJP charged that both Congress and the JDS formed an “unholy alliance” when the mandate was against them. “Yediyurappa is implementing relief works effectively in flood-affected areas. The CM has special interest in development of Mandya. He had sanctioned Rs 800 crore for KR Pet in 2008,” Ashwath Narayan said.

He recalled that KC Narayana Gowda resigned in the interest of development of the constituency. Regarding whom MP Sumalatha will support, he said it’s her choice, and that Yediyurappa and others had already spoken to her.