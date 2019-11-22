Home States Karnataka

Met him a year back for few minutes: DK Shivakumar on photo with Nithyananda

'I think I met him more than a year ago for a few minutes when I went to his ashram during elections. We meet many god-men. They are also a part of our constituency,' Shivkumar said.
 

Published: 22nd November 2019 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader DK Shivakumar

Congress leader DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Friday said that he met self-styled godman Nithyananda more than a year ago for a few minutes only.

"I think I met him more than a year ago for a few minutes when I went to his ashram during elections ... We meet many god-men. They are also a part of our constituency," Shivkumar said.

15-year-old rescued from Nithyananda's ashram in Ahmedabad alleges she was tortured

"I keep on meeting them, but I don't know about their personal issues. Today only I saw in some paper that he is not available," Shivakumar added when asked about his photograph with Nithyananda, which has gone viral.

The Ministry of External Affairs Thursday said that it did not have any formal information wheather Nithyananda, who has been booked for kidnapping, has flown out of India.

Nithyananda has fled country, will arrest him if he returns: Gujarat police

Responding to a question on whether Nithyananda has flown out of the country and the Gujarat Police have contacted the MEA for his extradition, the Ministry of External Affairs said the location details of a person are needed to initiate the extradition process.

"We have no formal info, neither from the Gujarat Police nor from the Ministry of Home Affairs. Also, for the extradition request, we need the location and nationality details of the person. We don't have such information about him yet," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said. 

