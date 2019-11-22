Tanveer Sait’s attacker was trained, claim police

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A special police team, formed to probe the brutal attack on Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait, has concluded that the accused Farhan Pasha was trained to carry out the attack.

After examining the video footage of the attack, the police noticed that Farhan, who was wearing a jacket and standing near where Sait and others were seated during a wedding reception at Bannimantap stadium, was talking to a friend just a minute before he attacked the MLA with a sickle. They said Farhan had attempted to eliminate the MLA four times in the past.

A senior police officer, who did not want to be identified, said that during questioning, Farhan has been maintaining that he was solely responsible for the attack and is refusing to reveal any names. The police are also investigating Farhan’s contacts, friends and others. They have summoned some of them for questioning.

The police have continued raids at a few localities in NR constituency to take anti-social elements and suspects into custody. Police jeeps were blocked by residents in some places when they arrived there to conduct raids.

Security beefed up

Mysuru City Police Commissioner K T Balakrishna has increased the security cover for Tanveer Sait with three gunmen each in three shifts. The commissioner had earlier suspended Sait’s gunman Firoz Khan for dereliction of duty. Former minister U T Khader, who visited the hospital, said Sait is on the path of recovery. He also said the government must take a decision on banning the SDPI if it is involved in the heinous crime. Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, former Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, an others called on Sait.