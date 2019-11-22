With Savadi’s man out, only 12 from JDS in poll fray

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With two of its candidates withdrawing their nominations from contesting the upcoming bypolls in Karnataka, the JDS will fight from just 12 seats. The BJP, especially Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, seems to have had the way in ensuring that JDS’ candidate from Athani- Guru Dayal- withdraws from the contest.

Another JDS candidate, Shivalinga Shivacharya Mahaswami, who had filed nomination papers from Hirekerur constituency, also withdrew his nomination, leaving the party in the lurch. As the Election Commission chalked up the final list of candidates, Deve Gowda announced that his party will contest in 12 out of the 15 seats and support Independent candidate Sharath Bachegowda in Hoskote constituency, but won’t have anyone fighting on the party symbol in Hirekerur and Athani.

“They (candidates) were under tremendous pressure. I have seen what kind of pressure has been exerted on them including threats and consequences. Those two candidates had voluntarily sought B-form. The party had chosen other candidates, but had accommodated these two because of their persistence. But for various reasons, they have withdrawn their candidature,” said Deve Gowda.

The JDS supremo will begin campaigning from Friday. While he insisted that his party will put up a tough fight in all 12 seats, the JDS is keen on a sureshot victory in party bastion K R Pete and Yeshwanthpur.

Final list of JDS candidates

Kagwad:

Shaila Parasappa Tugashetti

Gokak:

Ashok Ningaiah Pujari

Yellapura: A Chaitra

Ranebennur: Mallikarjuna Halageri

Vijayanagara: NM Nabi

Chikkaballapur:

N Radhakrishna

KR Puram:

C Krishnamuthy

Yeshwanthapura:

T N Javarayi Gowda

Mahalakshmi Layout: Dr Girish K Nashi

Shivajinagar:

Tanveer Ahmed Ullah

KR Pete: BL Devaraj

Hunsur: Somashekhar

Candidates who withdrew from contest

Athani: Guru Dayal

Hirekerur: Shivalinga Shivacharya Mahaswami