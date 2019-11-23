8 killed as two vehicles collide in Mysuru

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In a horrific accident, eight persons were killed and nine others were injured in a head-on collision between an multi-utility vehicle jeep and a goods tempo near Nagamanagala in Mandya district on Thursday night.

The accident occurred when a speeding goods tempo tried to overtake a vehicle rammed into a Tata Sumo coming from Nagamanagala. The deceased identified as Sharief (50), Tahir (30), Nausha (45), Hussian Taj (50), Masood (25), Shahid (30), Maqbool Pasha (45) and Akbar Ali (40). The deceased were on their way to take part in a dinner hosted by outgoing member of the Minority Co-operative society. Cops rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Sri Adichunchanagiri Hospital & Research Centre.

SP Parashuram, DySP Vishwanath and others rushed to the spot. The accident resulted in massive traffic jam on the busy Nagamangala-Mysuru road.