Attacker stalked Tanveer Sait for months, missed him at Id Milad

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Farhan Pasha, accused of attacking Narasimharaja MLA and former minister Tanveer Sait, had planned to assault the leader during Id Milad function and protests over Tipu Jayanti in front of the MUDA office, a probe has revealed. Though, Farhan had come close to Sait during Id Milad function, he could not execute his plans as the latter was with a group of photojournalists.

The accused, during interrogation, revealed that he had tracked Sait for more than two months and had maintained a low profile. He had no criminal record either. He reached Bannimantap, the marriage venue, knowing that Sait would turn up at the wedding reception and spend some time at the musical programme.

There are charges that Farhan was assigned to attack Sait on the ideological issue and his political dominance in Narasimharaja constituency represented by him and his father Azeez Sait for five decades.

Cops who are tracking the video footage and call records, frequent callers and duration of calls, have taken five persons — Akram, Abeed Pasha, Noor Khan, Mujeeb and Muzamil — into custody. They are also probing one of the accused’s role in the murder of an RSS worker. The police have concluded that the accused could not have carried out such an attack on the MLA. without training. The police also plan to seek the assistance of the central agencies.

Hindu leader on hit list?

The investigation has revealed that they had also planned an attack on Hindu leader Giridhar in Kythamaranahalli. Giridhar, who was instrumental in the construction of a temple, has been provided with a gunman after the threat was revealed by Abeed Pasha.

Sait moved to ward

Sait has been moved to the ward from ICU at Columbia Asia Hospitals. Police are keeping a tight vigil at the hospital. They are also tracking movement of activists of various organisations and conducting surprise raids.