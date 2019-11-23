Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru top Indian city in new prosperity ranking

The rankings showcase not only the quantity of economic growth of a city, but also its quality and distribution across the population.

Published: 23rd November 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The tech city Bengaluru, with its booming business environment, has emerged as the highest-ranked city in India, leaving behind metros like Delhi and Mumbai, in the first-ever Prosperity & Inclusion City Seal and Awards (PICSA) Index. The city has been ranked 83 in the index of the world’s 113 cities in terms of economic and social inclusivity. The findings were released in the Basque Country capital of Bilbao in Northern Spain.

The rankings showcase not only the quantity of economic growth of a city, but also its quality and distribution across the population. In India, after Bengaluru, Delhi is ranked 101 and Mumbai is a distant 107. The top 20 cities were awarded a PICSA seal as the world’s highest-ranked cities building inclusive prosperity.

The world’s major cities were ranked not just by the size and health of their economies, but also for their efforts to build inclusive and prosperous environments for all its citizens. Zurich, the capital of Switzerland, has topped the list.

Bengaluru topping the rankings in the country and figuring within 100 cities across the world has come as a welcome surprise to many. Urban planner V Ravichander said, “It is a sign that the economic engine of Bengaluru is good. The city has a large number of start-ups and is a tech city. This ranking is despite the many infrastructure and governmental constraints. The ranking can be improved if the productivity losses are ascertained. At present, a lot of productive time is lost, which the challenge to be addressed.”

Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said, “The fact the we have stood in the top 100 is a great achievement and shows our potential. We can easily improve upon this. Now what we need to improve is the infrastructure and mobility. Once we do that, we could even jump to under-25 rankings.”

While raising many concerns, theatre personality Prakash Belawadi said, “To say something for the city to celebrate is very difficult. But the truth is the problems of Bengaluru can be fixed. This ranking is welcome. Bengaluru to be recognised as a better city to live in, compared to Delhi where pollution is a major problem, and Mumbai where there are slums, is a driving factor. It is also for the people to be more
responsive now.”

Meanwhile, speaking at the launch of the PICSA Index, Asier Alea Castanos, Director of Strategic Programmes at the Regional Council of Biscay, said, “As the first-ever non-commercial ranking index, PICSA provides a new measure of economic productivity that goes beyond GDP to provide a holistic account of how well people are doing in the economy and which have the populations that are most empowered to contribute to its economy and share in its benefits. There is increasing recognition in governments and also the private sector that success needs to be judged in new ways: factors like health, housing affordability and quality of life need to be put alongside jobs, skills and incomes when measuring prosperity.”

How The Cities Fare
Bengaluru is India’s highest-ranked city at No. 83 in the Prosperity & Inclusion City Seal and Awards (PICSA) Index
Delhi at 101 and Mumbai at 107 are the other Indian cities on the index
Taipei, which is the only Asian city to make it to the top 20, is at sixth place

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
prosperity ranking Bengaluru PICSA
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp