I am little David taking on Goliath: BJP rebel Sharath Bache Gowda

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

HOSKOTE: For ‘independent’ candidate Sharath Bache Gowda, the bypoll contest and his rebellion against the BJP, is all for protecting the “self-respect” of the people of Hoskote assembly constituency. The young leader, who’s taking on the might of the BJP and Congress, claims he’s confident of winning the battle, without anyone’s help, including his father, BJP MP BN Bache Gowda. Excerpts:

How is the response to your campaign, now that you’re not with BJP?

I have been working in the constituency for almost 45 days. Since I filed my nomination on November 14, I have been canvassing aggressively and getting a good response. Hoskote is a peculiar taluk -- more dependent on a person than the party. Before BN Bache Gowda joined the BJP, the party had 3,000 to 5,000 votes, and after the 2008 election, we increased it. In the Lok Sabha election, we polled 98,000 votes.

You don’t have the party symbol. Will it be a setback for you?

No. The entire structure that enabled us (BJP) to get 98,000 votes in the Lok Sabha election is intact, and is with me. I will be able to get the message across. Around 80% of the people know that ‘Cooker’ is my symbol.

It is a three-cornered contest...

It definitely is. The other candidates, Padmavathi Suresh and MTB Nagaraj are substantial candidates. Look at MTB, he is trying to purchase the constituency. It has become a battleground for a David versus Goliath fight. I am the little David, hopefully it goes my way.

What kind of support are you getting from your father (BJP MP Bache Gowda)?

He is supporting me as a father, not as a politician.

Is it an election of self-respect?

It is. The self-respect of Congress voters was hurt as MTB did not consult anyone before deciding to

quit the party. Similarly, he entered our party without asking anyone, so our self-respect is also hurt. This is an election in which we want to protect our self respect. Look at the two national party candidates, they aren’t locals. I am the only local candidate. Out of 2.17 lakh voters, couldn’t they identify one local candidate who could represent the aspirations of the constituency.