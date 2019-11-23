KSRTC starts new bus services to Virajpet, Madikeri

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Rroad Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Friday introduced new

services from Bengaluru to Virajpet and Bengaluru to Madikeri, Kodagu district.

Airavat Club Class services will operate on these routes. People can book tickets at Karnataka State Rroad Transport Corporation counters as well as online.

TIMINGS

The bus from Bengaluru to Virajpet via Mysuru and Gonikoppa will leave Bengaluru at 3.30pm and reach Virajpet at 9.45pm. The same bus will leave Virajpet at 8.30am and reach Bengaluru at 1.20pm.

The bus from Bengaluru to Madikeri via Kushalnagar will depart from Bengaluru at 5.30am and reach Madikeri at noon. The same bus will leave Madikeri at 2.30pm and reach Bengaluru at 8.30pm.