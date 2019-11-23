Spoiler SDPI ready to spook Congress and JDS in two seats

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The SDPI has never quite been above controversy, for its rather extreme views and other sundry conjectures that surround it. In this bypoll season, however, it’s not the murmurs about SDPI’s possible involvement in the threatening attack on MLA Tanveer Sait that’s brought it under the spotlight, but their ambitious bypoll fray, which threatens to shake up the applecart of the self-avowed secular parties, the Congress and JDS.

By all indications, the ongoing contests are proving to be close fights, where every vote matters. Both the Congress and JDS are apprehensive that the SDPI would cut into the minority vote in two of the 15 assembly seats -- Hunsur in Mysuru and Shivajinagar in Bengaluru, where they’ve put up candidates.

Though the assertive views of the Social Democratic Party of India, or SDPI, have not yet found much acceptance among Muslim voters, they did manage to poll a few thousand votes in the last corporation elections in Ramaswamy Palya, Shivajinagar.

What’s more interesting, this time SDPI has fielded a Dalit candidate, Devanoor Puttananjaiah, in Hunsur. In Shivajinagar, where it’s already a three-cornered fight -- Rizwan Arshad of the Congress, Tanveer Ahmed of JDS and M Saravana of BJP — the SDPI is providing a fourth angle. Party candidate Abdul Hannan, contesting from this central Bengaluru assembly seat, is making it difficult for the Congress and JDS, though the SDPI’s stated target is BJP.

And much to the chagrin of these two parties, the SDPI is not taking its bypoll campaign lightly. Or as some kind of a trial run. Its party volunteers fan out in the constituencies in vigorous canvassing, often catching voters coming out of mosques right after their morning prayer, and with no apparent let-up throughout the day.

The message SDPI is seeking to spread is that of change in the “minority political landscape”. In other words, they are canvassing among voters “to not depend on mainstream political parties for representation” but back an outfit of their own community. “There is a sense of unease, though, among liberal Muslims in the seven wards of Shivajinagar,” a political manager of the Congress said.

Disqualified MLA Roshan Baig, who was initially toying with the idea of contesting as an Independent after having failed to make it to the BJP, said, “Their (SDPI) party cadres are campaigning in mosques at 5am. They go early morning during prayers and seek votes.’’

An SDPI spokesman, who preferred to remain anonymous, countered, “We’ve a good presence in seven wards — Vasanthnagar, Jayamahal, Ulsoor, Bharatinagar, Sampangiramnagar, Shivajinagar and Ramaswamy Palya.”

He went on to add, “In Ramaswamy Palya, where we contested the corporation elections, we got about 2000 votes.’’ Now, that seems to be a cause for worry for the Congress and JDS, which don’t want any further splintering of Muslim votes. They fear that SDPI’s Shivajinagar candidate, Abdul Hannan, who comes from Ramanagara, could cut into the 60,000-odd Muslim votes in Shivajinagar segment. The total strength of the electorate is around 1.9 lakh, no more.

The SDPI, thus, could be the spoiler. Mujahid Pasha, who had contested from Chickpet on an SDPI ticket in the 2018 assembly elections, was blamed for Congress candidate RV Devaraj’s defeat. As the secular votes split in a close fight, BJP’s Uday Garudachar had won.

Asked about the SDPI, Rizwan Asad, editor of Nasheman, an Urdu news publication, said, “The number of votes they get is small. Muslim voters favour mainstream parties, not these extreme outfits.’’ However, that does not take away the fact that SDPI serves as a ‘vote cutter’. Plus, there’s an underlying fear or discomfort about the outfit that works to its advantage.

The youth do not always agree with the projection of SDPI as an extreme right-wing party. Shaik Zakeer Hussain, for instance, disagreed: “The SDPI is not extreme, they only vociferously assert the cause of Muslim identity. I don’t see them as radical. On the contrary, Hindutva politics fuels politics like that of SDPI’s. There is a concerted attempt to tarnish their image.’’

The SDPI is also contesting from Hunsur in Mysuru district, where again, there is a substantial Muslim vote bank. Interestingly though, they have put up a Dalit candidate in Hunsur, where former JDS chief AH Vishwanath is seeking re-election on a BJP ticket.