Udupi moral policing: Suspended SI reinstated after internal probe

Some persons had complained to the SP that a couple belonging to different religions were spotted in Bhujanga Park, and some youths had assaulted the man.

Published: 23rd November 2019 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Udupi Town Police Station Sub-Inspector Ananthapadmanabha, who was suspended recently on charges that he failed to inform his superiors about action taken in a moral policing incident reported at Bhujanga Park, has been reinstated as sub-inspector in the District Crime Records Bureau (DCRB).
IGP (Western Zone) Arun Chakravarthy had conducted an internal probe into the suspension matter.
Ananthapadmanabha was suspended by Udupi SP Nisha James.

The DCRB wing functions from the SP’s office in Bannanje. Sources told The New Indian Express that Ananthapadmanabha arrived at the Superintendent of Police’s office on Friday and is expected to take charge on Saturday.

The inquiry into the alleged lapse by Ananthapadmanabha in conducting the investigation into the moral policing incident in Bhujanga Park in Udupi was completed on Thursday and the order to reinstate him was passed. Ananthapadmanabha was suspended on November 12.

Some persons had complained to the SP that a couple belonging to different religions were spotted in Bhujanga Park, and some youths had assaulted the man. However, Ananthapadmanabha, who was the SI in Udupi Town Police Station then, had not taken action against the youths who assaulted the victim, it was alleged.

SP Nisha James, taking serious note of the matter, suspended him. However, many organisations and people’s representatives like Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat and former Udupi District Minister Pramod Madhwaraj had objected to the action taken by the SP.

