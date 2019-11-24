Home States Karnataka

35 Congress MLAs are with me: Ramesh Jarkiholi

Gokak BJP candidate Ramesh Jarkiholi made a sensational claim on Saturday that he does not just have the support of 17 MLAs, but also that another 35 Congress MLAs are with him.

Published: 24th November 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Gokak BJP candidate Ramesh Jarkiholi made a sensational claim on Saturday that he does not just have the support of 17 MLAs, but also that another 35 Congress MLAs are with him. If the situation calls for it, he said he would “empty the entire Congress party”.

Addressing a rally in Gokak on Saturday, he warned the Congress to refrain from speaking ill about him, saying it would have to face consequences if the insults in  rallies continue. 

Blaming the Congress leadership as being responsible for the bypolls in the state, he said the BJP had nothing to do with it. Jarkiholi objected to statements made by Congress leaders that he switched sides for the sake of money and power. “I am concerned only about the overall development of my constituency (Gokak) and the welfare of its people. That’s why I left the Congress. When it comes to the people of Gokak, there are no compromises,’’ he said.

Expressing confidence over winning the bypolls, Ramesh said he felt as if he has won the elections the moment the Supreme Court allowed him to contest. Ramesh appealed to the people to teach a fitting lesson to those who insulted him.

