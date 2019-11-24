Bring law on drug testing for students: Union

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The State All College Students Union has written to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to bring in a law making drug-testing mandatory for all students before entering college campus and also invoke Goonda Act on drug peddlers to curb drug menace which is ruining students in coastal Karnataka.

Addressing media persons, Dinakar Shetty, state legal advisor of the union, said that the state government must take necessary steps to tackle drug menace, especially in the coastal region. “We have three demands — there must be a law for mandatory drug testing of students before they enter campus, counselling centres must be opened in colleges and the Goonda Act must be invoked against drug peddlers.”