Home States Karnataka

Debate only on margin, BJP will win all 15 seats, Karnataka CM on bypolls

Yediyurappa was in Banavasi to campaign for BJP candidate Shivaram Hebbar who was previously elected from the Congress but resigned from the assembly and was subsequently disqualified.

Published: 24th November 2019 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

BSY, Yeddyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday said the party would win all the 15 seats and victory margin of BJP candidates would be the matter of debate in the December 5 Assembly bypolls in the state.

"With a deep sense of responsibility, I am saying that we will win all the 15 seats.

The matter of debate, however, is the difference of votes with which the BJP candidates will win the by-elections," he said at an election rally at Banavasi in Uttara Kannada district.

Yediyurappa was in Banavasi to campaign for BJP candidate Shivaram Hebbar who was previously elected from the Congress but resigned from the assembly and was subsequently disqualified by the then speaker K R Ramesh Kumar.

After the Supreme Court allowed the disqualified MLAs to contest the bypolls, Hebbar joined the BJP and is contesting from there.

Addressing the gathering, Yediyurappa acknowledged the 'sacrifice' of the 17 MLAs whose resignation led to the fall of Congress-JD(S) coalition government in July this year and paved the way for BJP to come to power in the state.

"If these 17 people had not resigned from the assembly neither I would have had the opportunity to speak to you as the Chief Minister of the State, nor Kota Srinivasa Poojary or Govind Karjol could have become ministers," the Chief Minister pointed out.

"It was a sort of sacrifice.

Dejected with the lack of development in their government, they came out (of their parties).

As a result, the BJP is running the government in Karnataka," Yediyurappa said.

PTI GMS SS SS 11241712 NNNN

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka bypoll B S Yediyurappa Shivaram Hebbar
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad Clues team collecting parts of the car which fell off the Biodiversity flyover in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH CCTV footage | Car falls off Hyderabad flyover, crushes woman below
WATCH: Four injured in accident at Tank Bund road in Hyderabad
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp