JDS hoping for capital gains in Bengaluru

During the 2019 Lok Sabha election when Congress and JDS decided on an alliance, JDS could not find a suitable candidate for Bengaluru North and ceded it to the former.

JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda

JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda (File Photo)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Janata Dal (Secular) these days is focusing on Capital B. With an MLA and his supporters jumping to BJP, the party is leaving no stone unturned to increase its number in the State capital Bengaluru.

In 2013, JDS had three MLAs from Bengaluru — Mahalakshmi Layout, Chamarajapet and Pulikeshinagar — and 15 councillors in BBMP. But the number reduced to two MLAs in 2018 and 14 councillors in the 2015 BBMP elections. Even before the 2018 assembly elections, two of its MLAs, who were also the popular face of their party in Bengaluru — Zameer Ahmed and Akanda Srinivas — joined Congress and contested. However, JDS won at Dasarahalli and Mahalakshmi Layout. 

Of the two MLAs, Gopaliah from Mahalakshmi Layout joined BJP recently. Also three more JDS councillors joined BJP. At present, from Bengaluru, JDS has one MLA, 11 councillors, one Rajya Sabha MP and a couple of MLCs. 

The party is now focusing on three constituencies. Speaking to The New Sunday Express, JDS MLA Bandeppa Kashampur said they have chances of winning three seats in Bengaluru, while they are confident of Yeshwantpur and Mahalakshmi Layout, they are pushing for Shivajinagar.
 
Party supremo H D Deve Gowda and former CM H D Kumaraswamy are looking the Bengaluru way On Friday, Kumaraswamy campaigned in Mahalakshmi Layout and Yeshwantpur on Saturday. On Sunday, Gowda will be at Mahalakshmi Layout. 

Political scientist Prof Harish Ramaswamy said, “The party has no ideology though it claims to be secular. It once went with BJP and broke the alliance. In 2018, it went with Congress, and the government collapsed.  Now there is buzz that it will stick to BJP, there is no continuity. It also does not give respect to its own MLAs or MPs who won. It is more family-centric. That is why they are not able to make a mark outside Mandya or Hassan, where there is a Vokkaliga belt,’’ he said.

