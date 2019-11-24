Home States Karnataka

MLA honeytrapped, probe on, but top cops tight-lipped

The Central Crime Branch police are believed to be investigating a honeytrap case involving a politician from North Karnataka who is associated with the ruling party.

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch police are believed to be investigating a honeytrap case involving a politician from North Karnataka who is associated with the ruling party. While the police top brass is tight-lipped, sources said eight people have been arrested in the case. However, the two main accused, Pushpa and Raghu alias Rocky, are said to be absconding. 

Reliable sources, on condition of anonymity, revealed that the MLA reportedly requested the Home Minister to look into the matter after the accused allegedly demanded Rs 10 crore from him. The politician is said to have received a video screengrab of him in a compromising position with a woman. Later, the group started blackmailing him and even threatened to go to the media with it. A case has been registered with the CCB, the sources added.

“The group would trap influential people like businessmen and politicians by getting friendly with them. They would meet in hotels where private moments would be filmed and this would be used to blackmail the persons involved,” said a police source.

The sources claimed that this is the third case involving the gang. The alleged kingpin Raghu’s mother Jyothi, a resident of Varthur, confirmed to TNSE that the police had come looking for him. “They are searching for my son, but I don’t know where he is or what he has done,” she said.

While Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil did not respond to calls or messages from TNSE, City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao claimed, “There is no such case of which I have knowledge. It is not true.” 

