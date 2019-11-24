Home States Karnataka

Scribes get locked up in poll drama  

 Mediapersons were in for a shock when they were locked up inside a room for over 40 minutes at Hospet’s Congress office on Saturday.

Published: 24th November 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mediapersons were in for a shock when they were locked up inside a room for over 40 minutes at Hospet’s Congress office on Saturday. The press persons were at the party office following an invitation by Basavaraja Raya Reddy, Congress in-charge for elections in Hospet. 

The journalists, who had gone to for the event, scheduled for 10am, did not find a single soul at the venue. “We were eight of us, including three from electronic media. We came at around 10 am and waited for an hour. Nobody came. We had almost decided to leave when someone asked us what we were doing there. When we said we had come for a press conference, he said there wasn’t going to be one,” a scribe told The New Sunday Express. The man then asked them to leave. 

“When we were still deciding what to do, he locked us up in a room. When we raised an alarm, a few local Congress leaders came and asked us what happened, after which an argument broke for more than half-an-hour,” another journalist said.

Senior Congress leaders such as Anjaneyalu, former chairman of Ballari Urban Development Authority joined in, while the journalists urged the netas to stop fighting and let them out. 
The situation cooled down after a while, with Reddy apologising to the journalists and also blaming the incident on BJP candidate

Anand Singh. “The two persons Khader Basha (who locked the journalists up) and Srinivas have identified themselves as Singh’s men. They did all this on Singh’s orders,” he said.
Reddy said Singh is scared of getting defeated, and thus made a desperate attempt to malign the party image here.

