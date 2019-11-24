Woman attempts to murder youth on moving bike

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A 47-year-old woman attempted to murder a youth by slitting his throat even as the latter was on a moving motorcycle at Kakati village in Belagavi taluk on Friday. The woman attempted to kill the youth to avenge her son’s death who died in a freak accident.

Shanur Basappa Rajakatti (30) and resident of Sonatti is undergoing treatment at a hospital. He is out of danger, according to the doctors. Accused Irawwa Siddappa Muchhandi is a resident of the same village. She was waiting for a bus when she noticed Shanur on his two-wheeler. She asked him for a lift and the latter obliged.

After a distance, Irawwa took out the knife from her bag and attempted to slit Shanur’s throat. It led to a tussle among them, and a passersby rescued Shanur and rushed him to a hospital.