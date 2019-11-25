Home States Karnataka

Leaders skip rallies, but Siddaramaiah says not alone

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah is ploughing a lonely furrow, as he leads the Congress into the crucial bypoll battle.

Published: 25th November 2019 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah at an election campaign rally in Nandagudi in Hoskote Assembly constituency on Sunday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah is ploughing a lonely furrow, as he leads the Congress into the crucial bypoll battle. In the 15 election-bound constituencies, Siddaramaiah is left fighting alone on the ground, after having had his way and fielding his candidates in most of the constituencies. Most Congress leaders are upset that they were not part of the consultative process -- either for the first list of eight candidates or second list of seven candidates.

At a party rally on Sunday, Siddaramaiah, who has been criticized by BJP leaders for being the lone warrior, hit back saying, “I am not alone, but lakhs of workers are with me... thousands of leaders are with me.” But analysts said it is a hollow claim, because Siddaramaiah’s statement did not mention specifically which of the senior leaders are with him. It is no secret that the biggest Congress leaders -- KH Muniyappa, BK Hariprasad, Mallikarjun Kharge, G Parameshwara and HK Patil -- are still unhappy that they were not taken into confidence. It is also no secret that many are unhappy with Siddaramaiah enjoying power as Opposition leader, then chief minister, and now again as Opposition leader.

Parameshwara hinted at the lack of unity when the party remembered one of its greatest leaders -- former PM Indira Gandhi -- at a party function where he said, in a roundabout way, that they need “collective leadership”, and hoped that Siddaramaiah had got the message. When asked, former CM Veerappa Moily told TNIE recently, “Let us not rake up the past, it is time to fight elections.’’ After BJP leaders took a swipe at Siddaramaiah for being isolated in the party, Congress leaders, who normally hit back at the BJP, did not rush to his rescue, except for his close confidant, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Siddaramaiah bypoll
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad Clues team collecting parts of the car which fell off the Biodiversity flyover in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH CCTV footage | Car falls off Hyderabad flyover, crushes woman below
WATCH: Four injured in accident at Tank Bund road in Hyderabad
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp