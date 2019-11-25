Leaders skip rallies, but Siddaramaiah says not alone

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah is ploughing a lonely furrow, as he leads the Congress into the crucial bypoll battle. In the 15 election-bound constituencies, Siddaramaiah is left fighting alone on the ground, after having had his way and fielding his candidates in most of the constituencies. Most Congress leaders are upset that they were not part of the consultative process -- either for the first list of eight candidates or second list of seven candidates.

At a party rally on Sunday, Siddaramaiah, who has been criticized by BJP leaders for being the lone warrior, hit back saying, “I am not alone, but lakhs of workers are with me... thousands of leaders are with me.” But analysts said it is a hollow claim, because Siddaramaiah’s statement did not mention specifically which of the senior leaders are with him. It is no secret that the biggest Congress leaders -- KH Muniyappa, BK Hariprasad, Mallikarjun Kharge, G Parameshwara and HK Patil -- are still unhappy that they were not taken into confidence. It is also no secret that many are unhappy with Siddaramaiah enjoying power as Opposition leader, then chief minister, and now again as Opposition leader.

Parameshwara hinted at the lack of unity when the party remembered one of its greatest leaders -- former PM Indira Gandhi -- at a party function where he said, in a roundabout way, that they need “collective leadership”, and hoped that Siddaramaiah had got the message. When asked, former CM Veerappa Moily told TNIE recently, “Let us not rake up the past, it is time to fight elections.’’ After BJP leaders took a swipe at Siddaramaiah for being isolated in the party, Congress leaders, who normally hit back at the BJP, did not rush to his rescue, except for his close confidant, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao.